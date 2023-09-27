Snapchat and Microsoft to integrate ads in My AI Chatbot

Snapchat is partnering with Microsoft about the incorporation of ads in My AI Chatbot, its AI offering. The AI chatbot was introduced earlier this year to a broader audience of Snapchat users.

Back in May, the platform revealed its plans to commence testing 'Sponsored Links' within My AI. These sponsored links entail link suggestions that accompany the user's conversation with the AI assistant.

Snapchat explained that if a user were to ask My AI for dinner suggestions, the chatbot might respond with a sponsored link from a local restaurant or a food delivery app. Similarly, if a user seeks recommendations for a weekend getaway, the chatbot could provide a link from an airline or hotel. Additionally, it could suggest where to purchase a product the user is inquiring about from a nearby retailer.

Microsoft made the announcement of this partnership during its recent advertiser event. Utilizing Microsoft Advertising's Ads for Chat API, Snap's Sponsored Links will connect users with relevant partners based on their ongoing conversation.

This also grants advertisers the opportunity to engage with customers precisely when they express interest in their offerings, as per Snap's explanation. This feature will be accessible to Microsoft Advertising's clients in the United States and select other markets.

The platform has indicated that the Sponsored Links feature is still in an early experimental phase, aiming to ensure the creation of meaningful and beneficial experiences for its community. Furthermore, the company has hinted at ongoing collaborations with various other partners to enhance My AI in the future.