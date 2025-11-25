Snapchat’s report highlights Gen Z holiday shopping behaviours for advertisers

Gen Z shoppers are driving major shifts in holiday buying behaviour, according to a new report from Snapchat, which says 88% of U.S. app users shopped for gifting during the year-end period (Q5) and 87% used the app the same amount or more during that time.

The report says 79% of U.S. app users shopped the same or more during the holiday period compared with the rest of the year.

The report notes that Gen Z treats shopping as a social, collaborative process shaped by peer conversations, constant chatting and shared wishlists. The generation doesn’t believe in hard selling. They also believe, the holiday window opens up sustained purchasing power, the buying cycle for brands extends into the New Year, thus shopping doesn’t end on December 26.

The app’s findings show that shopping decisions are often influenced by group validation, with 880 billion chats exchanged on the app in the first quarter of 2025.

The platform also reports strong interest in augmented reality features, with 76% of U.S. app users saying they are more likely to buy a product if they can view or interact with it using AR.

Brands, according to the report, would need to create campaigns that encourage participation and interaction to support the buying behaviour seen among Snapchat users.

Additionally, 68% prefer creator-made content such as gift guides over traditional promotional messaging.

The report states that the holiday shopping season does not end in December. About 65% of Snapchat users say they set money aside to shop after Christmas, a rate 1.8 times higher than non-users.

It also notes that 61% of users made purchases during January sales, again 1.8 times higher than non-users.

The report notes that marketers may need to look beyond the holiday period by adopting year-round strategies that support continued shopping after December. It adds that holiday engagement data can be used to shape post-Christmas outreach, including campaigns aimed at Gen Z’s interest in January deals.

It also recommends maintaining ‘always-on’ strategies through January, citing continued deal-seeking behaviour, with 74% of users saying they look for post-holiday promotions.