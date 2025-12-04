Snapchat partners with Wix to streamline shoppable ads for SMBs

Snapchat has introduced a global integration with Wix that enables small- and medium-sized e-commerce brands to set up and run Snapchat ad campaigns directly from the website-building platform.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fintan Gillespie, global director, Ad Partnerships Group, said, “We’re thrilled to expand our suite of tools for e-commerce brands with this integration. Wix empowers SMBs to build digital storefronts, and this partnership can help those growing brands reach new customers on Snapchat.”

The integration lets advertisers link their Wix storefronts to the platform to create shoppable campaigns and automatically sync product catalogues.

The platform said businesses can install Snap Pixel and CAPI to improve measurement and performance. Advertisers using both tools have seen a 22% increase in attributed purchases and a 25% increase in purchase value, the platform noted.

Speaking of the partnership, Gaby Carni, who leads the e-commerce strategic business development at Wix, said, “Snapchat is a prime channel for Gen-Z and Millennials, and we’re excited to partner with them to help more small businesses grow. We’re making it easier for brands to reach new audiences and build stronger connections with their customers.”

The rollout comes as marketers prepare for the Q5 shopping period and look to test new channels for customer acquisition.