Snapchat unveils new GenAI tools for AR creators

Innovations in Real-Time GenAI
Snapchat is previewing its real-time image model that can instantly bring users' imaginations to life in AR. This early prototype allows users to type in an idea for a transformation and generate vivid AR experiences in real time. The social media giant's team of researchers and engineers is constantly innovating to make GenAI faster and lighter, enabling the Snapchat community to create and communicate with their friends on the go. The platform's GenAI techniques power Bitmoji Backgrounds, Chat Wallpapers, Dreams, AI Pets, and its AI Lenses.
New GenAI Tools for AR Creator Community
Snapchat is also introducing a new GenAI Suite to its AR authoring tool Lens Studio, enabling AR creators to generate custom ML models and assets to power their Lenses. This suite of tools supercharges AR creation by saving weeks to even months creating new models from scratch, making it possible to build high-quality Lenses faster than ever. Artists, creators, and developers can mix custom ML models with additional AR features to create the right look for a Lens.
The platform has even teamed up with London’s National Portrait Gallery to create Lenses inspired by iconic portrait styles using the GenAI Suite. Snapchatters can choose from a collection of portrait-style Lenses, take a Snap, and submit it to the museum’s 'Living Portrait' projection wall.
The GenAI Suite is part of its new Lens Studio 5.0 release. This update empowers AR creators, developers, and teams with new tools to personalize their development workflow, so they can extend the capabilities of Lens Studio and build more complex projects.