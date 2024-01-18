Snoop Dogg's 'No Smoke' campaign for Solo Stove backfires

Solo Stove, a manufacturer of smokeless fire pits, has recently announced the departure of its CEO following the lack of financial impact of an advertisement campaign that included Snoop Dogg in November.

When rapper Snoop Dogg declared in the advertising campaign titled 'Snoop Dogg Goes Smokeless' that he was 'giving up smoking', fans were curious as it seemed to allude to his long-standing relationship with marijuana.

In the advertisement, Dogg stated he was 'giving up smoking' and asked people to respect his privacy at that time and later took to social media to elaborate on his meaning. He explained that 'he's had enough of it' and that 'he is tired of coughing and his clothing smelling all sticky-icky'. Solo Stove used the opportunity to 'put out the fire' by removing the smoke.

However, when the campaign was finally launched, the musician revealed that his earlier remarks were just a part of an advertising campaign.

In a detailed statement, interim CFO Andrea Tarbox explained that although the marketing efforts heightened Solo Stove's brand awareness among a broader audience, it did not result in the anticipated increase in sales. Consequently, CEO, President, and Director John Merris of Solo Stove has decided to 'mutually separate' from the brand following the unconventional marketing campaign's failure to bring in significant revenue. Merris has been on the brand's board of directors since March 2021 and served in the role since October 2018. Christopher Metz, former Vista Outdoor CEO, is set to assume Merris' role.

According to Rolling Stone, Merris estimated that approximately 60,000 individuals gained newfound awareness of the outdoor product. Additionally, the brand experienced an increase in social media followers following the campaign featuring Snoop Dogg.

Tarbox noted that while the heightened marketing investments have impacted Solo Stove's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), the company remains positive about the potential for future success through these efforts.