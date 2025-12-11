South Korea to mandate labels on AI-generated advertisements from 2026

South Korea will require advertisers to clearly label any images, videos, or promotional content created with artificial intelligence starting next year, according to reports. The move follows a rise in misleading ads that feature fabricated experts or deepfake versions of celebrities promoting food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, and even illegal gambling services on social media platforms.
The decision was announced after a policy meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok. Officials said the rules aim to protect consumers, particularly older people who may struggle to identify AI-generated content. The government also plans to increase monitoring and remove harmful ads more quickly.
Lee Dong-hoon, director of economic and financial policy at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said AI-generated ads have begun to disrupt the market and that quick action is necessary. He explained that anyone creating or uploading AI-made photos or videos will have to label them, and platforms will be prohibited from altering or removing those labels. Platform companies will also be responsible for ensuring advertisers comply with the rules.
The government plans to revise the telecommunications act and related laws so the labeling requirement and tougher penalties can take effect in early 2026. Officials intend to introduce stricter fines for individuals or companies that distribute false AI-generated ads. Those found responsible could be held liable for damages up to five times the financial loss caused. Authorities also plan to speed up takedown procedures, enable reviews within 24 hours, and introduce an emergency process that allows harmful ads to be blocked even before a full review is complete.
The rise in deceptive AI-driven promotions has made enforcement increasingly difficult. The Food and Drug Safety Ministry identified more than 96,700 illegal online ads related to food and pharmaceutical products in 2024 and nearly 68,950 more through September 2025, a significant increase from previous years. The problem has also spread to private education and other consumer sectors.
Officials say stronger oversight is needed not only for consumer protection but also to address misuse of AI in more serious crimes. Recent court cases have involved the use of manipulated sexual images and videos for blackmail and exploitation.
Despite these concerns, South Korea continues to invest heavily in the development of advanced AI technologies. Prime Minister Kim said the government must reduce the risks of new technologies while helping the country strengthen its position in the global AI industry. President Lee Jae Myung has also emphasised the need to expand national capabilities in advanced semiconductors, including AI-specific chips. South Korea’s chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, hold more than 65% of the global memory chip market.
The science and telecommunications ministry said it will require wireless carriers to move to standalone 5G networks as part of their 3G and LTE license renewals. Officials say the upgraded networks are better suited for advanced AI applications because of improved bandwidth and lower latency.