Spotify expands AI playlist feature in beta to more regions

Spotify has announced the expansion of its AI-powered ‘Prompted Playlist’ feature in beta to Premium subscribers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Sweden.

The feature was initially tested for users in New Zealand and then expanded to the US and Canada.

The feature allows users to create playlists by typing prompts in English that describe a mood, memory, genre, era or other theme. The platform then generates a personalised playlist based on the request.

The platform explains the feature with an example: To curate a nostalgia-fueled mix of 2000s British pop

Prompt: Make a playlist of British pop bangers from the ‘00s that made me the diva I am today. Add the top tracks I’ve replayed and fill the gaps with era-defining hits I might have missed.

The platform explains that the tool draws on a user’s listening history and combines it with broader music trends. Each recommended track includes a short explanation of why it was selected.

Users can modify their prompts to refine results or create a new playlist. Playlists can also be set to refresh daily or weekly. The usage limits apply during the beta phase and may change as testing continues.

The feature will continue to evolve as it gathers feedback from users, the platform noted.