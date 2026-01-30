Spotify has begun rolling out group chats, expanding its in-app messaging feature launched last August, as the company adds more social functions to its streaming service.

Users can now share podcasts, playlists and audiobooks with groups of up to 10 people. Group chats can only be started with users who have previously shared content, such as through collaborative playlists, Jams or Blends.

The app has been gradually adding social features to its app, including podcast comments and tools that let users follow others and view their listening activity. Its messaging feature is intended to complement, not replace, sharing content outside the app, noted TechCrunch in a report.

Messages sent through Spotify are encrypted while stored and during transmission, but they are not protected by end-to-end encryption.

Spotify announced the update in a post on X, saying, “We have officially entered the group chat You can use Spotify Messages to share what you have been listening to with up to 10 friends & family members.”

The move places Spotify closer to social media-style interactions, as it expands beyond music streaming into messaging and group conversations.