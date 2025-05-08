Taboola names Harpreet Singh as Country Manager for India

Taboola has named Harpreet Singh as its new Country Manager for India, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its operations in the region. Singh will lead the company's business in India, overseeing strategic initiatives and managing relationships with publishers and advertisers.

With over 18 years of experience in the digital and publishing ecosystem, Singh previously led publisher partnerships for the company across India and Southeast Asia. In that capacity, he worked closely with several Indian media groups, playing a role in building and expanding collaborations with organisations such as Times Internet, Network18, Jagran New Media, Hindustan Times, and Indian Express.

His appointment comes as Taboola expands its focus in the Indian market, including the recent launch of Realize, a new technology platform aimed at supporting performance advertising beyond traditional channels. While Taboola has traditionally been known for native advertising, the company has signalled a shift towards performance-driven outcomes across platforms.

As Country Manager, Singh is expected to lead Taboola's growth in India, where the company is looking to deepen its engagement with both advertisers and publishers. His experience in the sector is seen as key to navigating the evolving digital advertising landscape and aligning with the company's broader strategic goals.