Threads rolls out auto-added threads counter for posts

Threads has announced a new update to its posts, with an in-stream counter for posts within a thread. With an auto-inserted thread count to linked posts, it will indicate how many posts there are in the whole sequence, and where the reader is up to.

The update was noticed by app researcher, Radu Oncescu, while it was still in its testing phase with a small group of users. Oncescu has posted a screenshot of the now-introduced feature, back then on his thread's account.

The app will automatically update the post count if the users go back to the thread and alter the number. In addition to this, on user profiles, the app will now also group the first two posts with a ‘View more’ label, providing another indicator of threaded posts in the app.

This feature update contradicts the app’s recent development to attach long-form text in a post.

It noted that the attached text can be read directly within the platform, and users can also include links to the full content in the main body of their posts. According to the platform, the feature is designed to make it easier for people to share longer perspectives and for communities to engage with more in-depth discussions.