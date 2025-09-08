Threads rolls out auto-added threads counter for posts

Threads has announced a new update to its posts, with an in-stream counter for posts within a thread.
The update was noticed by app researcher, Radu Oncescu, while it was still in its testing phase with a small group of users. Oncescu has posted a screenshot of the now-introduced feature, back then on his thread's account.
The app will automatically update the post count if the users go back to the thread and alter the number.
This feature update contradicts the app’s recent development to attach long-form text in a post.
It noted that the attached text can be read directly within the platform, and users can also include links to the full content in the main body of their posts.