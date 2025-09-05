Threads rolls out long-form text option

Threads has introduced a new feature that allows users to attach up to 10,000 characters of text to a post. The update aims to provide more space for sharing detailed content, such as excerpts from books, articles, newsletters, or transcripts, beyond the existing 500-character limit.

It noted that the attached text can be read directly within the platform, and users can also include links to the full content in the main body of their posts. According to the platform, the feature is designed to make it easier for people to share longer perspectives and for communities to engage with more in-depth discussions.

The platform said that this feature could be used in different ways, such as authors sharing previews of upcoming work or journalists posting sections of their articles.

The platform said, “Text attachments are part of our ongoing efforts to improve the creator experience on Threads and help communities connect around shared interests, and we’ll continue gathering feedback on how to improve them.”