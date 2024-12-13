Threads introduces curated lists to help new users discover profiles

Meta’s Threads is rolling out a feature similar to Bluesky’s 'Starter Packs,' offering curated lists of suggested accounts to help new users find profiles to follow. Instagram's Adam Mosseri announced that Threads is testing a new way for users to discover and follow groups of accounts that post about specific popular topics, such as pop culture or recipes. These curated collections will be shown to new users during the sign-up process and displayed in the app’s For You feed, making it easier to connect with relevant content.

Currently, Threads supports user discovery by linking them to Instagram accounts they already follow. The addition of topic-specific collections is a strategic move to enhance user engagement and simplify the onboarding process for newcomers.

Meta has been aggressively updating Threads to compete with Bluesky, a platform gaining popularity among users migrating from X (formerly Twitter). Bluesky recently surpassed 20 million users and is approaching 25 million, partly fueled by a surge in sign-ups following the U.S. presidential election. With Bluesky catching up to Threads in terms of daily active users, Meta’s latest features aim to address user feedback and strengthen Threads’ appeal, retaining its audience amidst intensifying competition in the social media space.