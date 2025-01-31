Threads adds dedicated media tab to display photos and videos

Threads is adding a dedicated 'Media' tab to user profiles, a feature aimed at enhancing content discovery on the platform.

The update, announced by Threads chief Adam Mosseri, will allow users to view all photos and videos posted by an account in a separate section. This brings Threads in line with competitors such as X and Bluesky, which already offer similar functionality.

The feature rollout comes as Threads continues to expand its user base. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that the platform has reached 320 million active users, up from 300 million six weeks earlier.

Much of this growth is driven by former Twitter users seeking an alternative to Elon Musk’s platform. While Threads initially faced engagement challenges due to content restrictions, Meta’s recent moderation changes, removing third-party fact-checkers and allowing more political content, could make it more appealing for real-time discussions.

This shift may help Threads attract key online communities, including those focused on sports and entertainment, potentially accelerating its growth and strengthening its position in the real-time social media landscape.

In addition to the media tab, Mosseri confirmed that post mark-up is now available to all users, along with the ability to tag others in photos.