New Threads feature to simplify posting from multiple profiles

Threads is developing a new feature that allows users to switch profiles within the post composer, making it easier to post from a connected account. This update, spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, could be particularly useful for social media managers or users with secondary profiles dedicated to specific topics or brands. The feature aims to streamline the posting process, enabling users to quickly share content without the need to switch profiles manually and then search for the desired post.

While this change isn’t a major functional upgrade, the platform has allowed profile switching since September last year, accessible via a double tap on the profile image in the main UI, it does simplify posting for those managing multiple accounts. The new feature could help reduce the steps involved in re-sharing posts, allowing for more efficient content management within the app.

Threads has already integrated account linking smoothly, enabling users to easily switch between profiles once connected. The primary concern, as with all multi-account systems, is the possibility of mistakenly posting from the wrong account. However, this is a minor trade-off for the added convenience the feature provides.

This update is seen as part of the platform's efforts to encourage more active posting. On platforms like X (formerly Twitter), only 20% of users actively post, with the majority of users passively consuming content. Threads likely faces a similar challenge, so features that facilitate easier posting could help keep the small but active user base engaged.

The feature is currently in testing, with no specific timeline for a wider roll-out yet.