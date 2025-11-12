Threads rolls out new features for podcasters

Meta’s Threads has announced that it plans to make its platform a hub for discussions around podcasts and to help creators promote their shows.

According to TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson said the platform will introduce new features designed to support podcast creators and their audiences. Initially, podcast links shared in the feed will get a distinctive design with colourful backgrounds and image thumbnails, making them easier for users to identify.

On its official Threads account, the platform wrote, “Got a podcast? We want to hear it - and hear about it! We’re testing podcast previews to make it easy for fans of your threads to find your show. To add your podcast to your profile, select ‘Edit profile,’ then ‘Podcast.’ Just paste in the link and tap ‘Done.’”

Creators are expected to get a dedicated section on their profile to add a podcast link, styled to stand out and help them reach more listeners. These updates seem to be part of a broader push over the next year to enhance engagement between podcasters and their communities on Threads.

The parent company said it sees an opportunity in becoming the central platform for conversations about podcasts, discussions that are currently spread across platforms like Reddit, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify. “Threads currently has more than 400 million monthly active users and 150 million daily active users,” the report noted, stating that the company aims to bridge the gap with X, which claims around 600 million monthly users, by tapping into the podcast community.

However, the company clarified that the platform does not intend to become a podcast distribution platform. Instead, it plans to offer creators tools and analytics to understand how audiences engage with their shows and develop features that make podcast discovery easier.

Earlier in May, the platform allowed users to add up to five links in their profile to showcase their work across different platforms. The company also introduced a feature enabling creators to share longer written posts through text attachments.

The company said users can expect more podcast-related updates and engagement features to roll out in the coming months.