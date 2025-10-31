News Latest Stories

Threads introduces reply approvals & activity feed filters

The update gives users more control over post interactions, helping manage conversations and reduce spam or inappropriate replies, especially for brands and creators.

Social Samosa
New Update
Threads has rolled out new tools that allow users greater control over interactions on their posts, including reply approvals and activity feed filters.

With the new reply approvals feature, users can review and approve replies before they appear publicly. To enable it, users can select ‘Reply options’ while creating a post and turn on ‘Review and approve replies.’ Pending replies will appear in the user’s activity feed or below the post for review. Replies that are not approved will move to an ‘Ignored’ tab, but users can approve them later if they choose.

If someone responds to a post with reply approvals enabled, they’ll see a note stating, ‘Replies to post require author approval.’ While waiting for approval, a reply cannot be edited, though it can be deleted by the user.

This update aims to give users more control over conversations and manage how others engage with their posts. The feature can also help reduce spam or inappropriate comments, particularly for brands and public figures.

In addition, the platform is introducing activity feed filters to help users organise engagement more effectively. The new filters will allow users to sort their activity by ‘People you follow’ or ‘Mentions,’ helping them prioritise interactions and manage their audiences.

