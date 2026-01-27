Threads tests animated stickers in posts

Threads is testing a feature that would allow users to add animated stickers to their posts, according to a media report citing a screenshot shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi.

The feature, spotted in development, would enable users to insert GIF-style stickers directly into the text of a post. These stickers would appear animated within the main feed, rather than as separate attachments.

The option would differ from adding GIFs, which the platform already supports, by allowing animated elements to function more like emojis embedded within text.

Meta has not made any official announcements related to the update.

The report noted that the feature is still in an exploratory stage and may not progress to a wider test or launch.