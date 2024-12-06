Threads tests feature to analyse individual post engagement

Threads has launched a test feature providing detailed analytics for individual posts, offering insights into how content performs on the platform. The feature allows users to track metrics such as total views, likes, replies, reposts, and quotes, broken down between followers and non-followers. Additionally, it highlights how many new followers each post generates.

Until now, Threads only offered aggregated metrics in its analytics tab, making this a significant upgrade for creators aiming to refine their content strategy. “Now that your posts will be shown to more people who follow you, it’s especially important to understand what’s resonating with your existing audience,” Threads chief Adam Mosseri said.

The updates include a deeper integration with the fediverse, advanced search, custom feeds, the option to choose a default feed, AI-powered summaries of trending topics, and more.

The move aligns with Threads' recent algorithm changes that prioritise content from followed profiles over recommended posts. Mosseri noted that this shift aims to build community and encourage creators to grow their audience actively. While platforms like Instagram and Facebook have thrived on algorithm-driven engagement, Threads appears to be steering toward a traditional social feed model, prioritising meaningful interactions over passive consumption.

However, challenges remain. Many creators report that non-follower engagement still surpasses interactions from followers, highlighting a gap Threads needs to address. Drawing from other platforms, Mosseri and his team aim to create a space where creators feel their efforts directly connect with their audience.

Post analytics is a step in this direction, and its impact on Threads' broader ecosystem will be closely observed.