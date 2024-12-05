UK government to ban junk food ads for children

The UK government has revealed final details of a new law that will ban junk food advertisements aimed at children, starting in October 2025. The legislation, designed to curb childhood obesity, will prohibit TV ads for unhealthy food before the 9pm watershed and ban paid online junk food adverts targeted at children. The new restrictions will not apply to healthier options such as natural porridge oats and unsweetened yoghurt.

This move aims to reduce the exposure of children to foods high in fat, sugar, and salt. The ban is expected to significantly cut children’s calorie intake, with an estimated 7.2 billion calories removed annually from their diets, potentially preventing 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.

Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, emphasised the importance of the legislation, stating, “Obesity robs our kids of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems, and costs the NHS billions.”

He continued, “This government is taking action now to end the targeting of junk food ads at kids, across both TV and online. This is the first step to deliver a major shift in the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention.”

Childhood obesity has been a growing concern in the UK, with NHS data showing that nearly one in 10 reception-aged children are affected, and more than one in five children experience tooth decay by the age of five due to excessive sugar consumption.

NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, expressed support for the new measures. “One in eight toddlers and primary school children are obese, and this is clearly a problem,” he said. “We need to work with the rest of society to prevent people becoming overweight in the first place.”

Obesity, which is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer, costs the UK health system over £11 billion each year. The new regulations are part of the government’s broader approach to tackling preventable health issues and shifting the focus of healthcare towards prevention rather than treatment.

The government’s efforts are also reflected in the 10 Year Health Plan, set to be published in spring 2025, which aims to further address the causes of childhood obesity. A national online portal, has already garnered over one million visits, inviting the public, healthcare professionals, and NHS staff to contribute their ideas for improving the nation’s health.

In India Obesity is a major problem as well, with a notable increase in both children and adults. In 2022, approximately 12.5 million children aged 5-19 were classified as overweight, marking a significant rise from just 0.4 million in 1990. Among adults, obesity rates have risen from 1.2% in women and 0.5% in men in 1990 to 9.8% and 5.4%, respectively, in 2022. This trend reflects a global concern, as India ranks 174th in obesity prevalence worldwide.