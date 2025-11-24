X has begun rolling out a new ‘About This Account’ feature that displays background information about every profile on the platform, but early results have sparked confusion after several well-known accounts appeared to show unexpected locations.

The panel shows details such as when an account joined X, how many times it has changed its username and, notably, where it is based. The location field drew the most attention over the weekend after users noticed that some high-profile commentary accounts, many with large followings, were listed as being outside the United States.

Accounts with themes tied to U.S. political conversations appear to be based in countries including Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan and Thailand. Some of these accounts have also been reportedly frequently reshared by X’s Elon Musk, whose reposts tend to expand their reach.

X Head of Product Nikita Bier said the feature is intended to help users “verify [content] authenticity,” adding last month that such transparency is “critical to getting a pulse on important issues happening in the world.” On Saturday, he described the global rollout as “an important first step to securing the integrity of the global town square.”

However, according to The Verge, users quickly reported discrepancies. Some said their own locations were incorrect, and others questioned whether VPN use, old IP data or global team access might be affecting the results. Bier acknowledged that the “data was not 100% for old accounts” and said the company planned to fix “a few rough edges” by Tuesday.

The feature remains in rollout, and the platform has said it will continue refining the underlying location data.