VDO.AI rolls out 'In-Scroll Display' ads for desktop & mobile

Advertising technology firm VDO.AI has launched a new ad unit called the 'In-Scroll Display Ad Format,' designed to integrate motion and interactive elements into digital display advertising. The format is compatible with both desktop and mobile platforms.

The new ad unit features a split design, one section of the ad displays a static brand image, while the other allows users to interact with content that details a product's features through a scrolling mechanism.

Commenting on the launch, Amitt Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, “The In-Scroll Display Ad Format from VDO.AI infuses static ads with new vitality, offering brands a powerful tool to visually showcase their products to viewers. As audiences become increasingly discerning about the content they engage with, this innovative, scroll-activated format is designed to captivate attention and foster meaningful interaction”.

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder & CTO of VDO.AI, added, “At VDO.AI, our dedication to continuous innovation ensures that our advertising solutions keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The launch of this In-Scroll Display Ad Format exemplifies our dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions that help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive digital environment. We are proud to enhance our suite of offerings to ensure brands have the very best tools available to capture and retain audience attention.”