Verified organizations can now get new analytic tools on X

Late last week, X introduced a significant update to its analytics features for Verified Organizations, enhancing users' ability to analyze keyword and topic trends within the platform. The new analytics tools now allow users to track conversation volume over time and offer detailed insights into keyword mentions, including conversation velocity, which breaks down when specific terms gain or lose traction.
Introducing Insights. A real-time analysis tool for organizations to gain an understanding of market trends and public opinion.— Verified (@verified) August 23, 2024
These advanced analytics are particularly valuable for organizations looking to monitor trends, optimize posting times, and understand industry shifts. Previously, such detailed insights were primarily available through more advanced analytics tools, like the Bloomberg Terminal, which have been instrumental in predicting major market movements based on social media conversations.
Access is limited to Verified Organizations subscribers, with a basic subscription priced at $200(INR 16,769/-) per month and full access at $1,000 (INR 83,846/-) per month. This pricing structure suggests that these tools are intended for serious users who are heavily invested in leveraging X for business growth.
Despite the steep price, this update is seen as one of the more substantial improvements under Elon Musk’s leadership at X. While his tenure has been marked by controversy and significant changes, this enhancement could provide brands with the much-needed value to justify their investment in the platform.
Additionally, the broader roll-out of Community Notes, originally developed by Jack Dorsey, has offered a new tool to counter misinformation on the platform, albeit not as a full replacement for previous moderation efforts. Overall, this analytics update may be one of the most impactful improvements to date under Musk’s leadership, providing businesses with the tools to better navigate and capitalize on the dynamics of social media.
X’s recent advancements in analytics have outpaced many third-party apps, offering tools comparable to those used by stock traders and businesses for market predictions based on social media activity. This new dashboard enhances such analysis and, combined with other updates, represents a significant leap forward for the platform.
NEWS: Analytics will soon let you see different metrics via Time Graph! pic.twitter.com/SZyqmQucvE— X Daily News (@xDaily) June 6, 2024For social media marketers and analysts who rely on third-party tools to schedule content and measure performance, X’s updates could render those services obsolete by delivering more precise insights directly from the platform. This move could drive increased subscription sign-ups, particularly for Verified Organizations.