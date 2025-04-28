Warner Music sues Crumbl over unauthorised use of songs

Warner Music Group (WMG) has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Utah-based Crumbl Cookies, accusing the company of using 159 copyrighted songs in its social media marketing without proper licensing.

The legal action, filed on 22 April in the US District Court for the District of Utah, alleges that Crumbl has misappropriated sound recordings and musical compositions belonging to WMG artists in promotional content across platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

According to the lawsuit, Crumbl's marketing strategy heavily relies on popular music tracks with minimal dialogue. The cookie company allegedly used songs by high-profile artists including Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Beyoncé without authorisation.

WMG provided specific examples of the alleged infringement:

A TikTok video promoting blueberry cheesecake cookies featuring Lil Mosey's 'Blueberry Faygo'

A yellow sugar cookie promotion using Coldplay's 'Yellow'

A butter cake cookie advertisement incorporating BTS' 'Butter'

Videos showing Crumbl employees dancing to K CAMP's "Lottery (Renegade)"

The lawsuit claims instances of direct, contributory, and vicarious copyright infringement.

WMG is pursuing statutory damages of up to £150,000 for each infringed work, potentially totalling nearly £24 million if maximum penalties are awarded for all 159 cited works. The company also seeks a permanent injunction against further infringement.

This lawsuit represents a significant precedent in the ongoing efforts by music labels to protect intellectual property rights in the digital age. Similar cases have emerged in recent years, including lawsuits against Bang Energy brought by WMG, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment in 2022.

For Indian brands, this case serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of using copyrighted music without proper licensing in social media marketing. As brands increasingly leverage popular audio tracks in Instagram Reels, TikTok videos, and other social content, they face potential legal consequences if they fail to secure appropriate permissions.

Many Indian companies have adopted the practice of using trending audio clips in promotional content that is subsequently monetised through advertisements. This lawsuit highlights that music labels are actively monitoring such usage and are willing to pursue substantial damages for unauthorised commercial exploitation of their intellectual property.

Brands operating in India should be particularly vigilant about copyright compliance when creating social media content, especially when using popular international music that might be controlled by major labels with global enforcement capabilities. Proper licensing arrangements should be established before using copyrighted music in any commercial context.

The outcome of the Crumbl case could have broader implications for how companies worldwide approach music usage in digital marketing strategies, potentially leading to stricter compliance protocols and increased awareness of copyright obligations.