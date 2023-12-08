WhatsApp adds View Once feature to voice messages

WhatsApp has announced the expansion of its ‘View Once’ feature to include voice messages that disappear upon being listened to.

Users can now share sensitive information through voice messages, such as reading out credit card details to a friend or planning a surprise, with the assurance that the content will vanish after playback. Similar to 'View Once' photos and videos, 'View Once' voice messages bear a distinct 'one-time' icon and can only be played a single time.

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced 'View Once' for photos and videos, adding an extra layer of privacy to users' messages. The introduction of 'View Once' for voice messages is part of the ongoing privacy innovation efforts by the platform.

Users can send 'View Once' voice messages by following these steps:

Open an individual or group chat. Tap the microphone. Swipe up to lock the recording. Tap and hold record. Tap view once -- When this turns green, you are in view once mode. Tap send.

The global rollout of 'View Once' voice messages is underway and expected to reach users over the coming days.