WhatsApp is reportedly developing AI image editing tool

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will enable users to edit their images using an artificial intelligence (AI) powered editing tool, as detailed by a feature tracker. This feature is expected to allow users to quickly modify aspects such as the background, and style, or 'expand' the image using AI technology once it is rolled out. Additionally, the company is also working on another feature that will enable users to ask questions directly to the company's 'Meta AI' service from the search bar.

As per feature tracker WABetaInfo, known for uncovering new features on the messaging app ahead of their release, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.13 update includes code for an AI-powered image editor. Although still in development, this feature is not yet available for testing by users who have signed up for beta versions of the app.

In a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, an early version of the feature is visible within the interface when sending images on WhatsApp for Android. It shows a green icon positioned at the top, left of the HD icon, which, when tapped, reveals three options: Backdrop, Restyle, and Expand. However, as the feature is still in development, the specific functionalities of each option remain unclear.

Additionally, the more recent WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.7.14 includes details of another feature discovered by WABetaInfo. This feature involves using the search bar at the top of the app to ask questions to Meta AI, the company's generative AI assistant for Meta products, which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

It's important to note that both of these features are still in development, meaning they are not available for testing even after updating to the latest version of the app. They are expected to undergo further refinement and improvement before being rolled out to testers on the beta channel, followed by a wider release to all users. Moreover, these features are anticipated to eventually be available for users on iOS as well, ensuring feature parity across both mobile platforms.