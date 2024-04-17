WhatsApp unveils chat filters to help find messages faster

Mark Zuckerberg has introduced the launch of new chat filters on WhatsApp, aiming to enhance the user experience by making it quicker, seamless, and simpler to find the right conversation. With the increasing usage of WhatsApp for various activities, it has become crucial to enable users to access their messages swiftly. Hence, the introduction of Chat Filters allows users to locate their messages without the need to scroll through their entire inbox.

Users can initiate the process by selecting from three available filters, which will prominently display at the top of their chat list: All, Unread, and Groups. These filters can be effortlessly accessed with a simple tap. The filters offer the following features:

1) All: This filter provides users with a default view of all their messages.

2) Unread: This filter is perfect for users who want to quickly identify conversations they need to respond to. It displays messages that are either marked as unread or haven't been opened yet, enabling users to prioritize their responses efficiently.

3) Groups: This feature organises all group chats in one place. Additionally, it displays subgroups of Communities.

The Meta team believes that these filters will make it easier for people to stay organized and find their most important conversations and help navigate through messages more efficiently.