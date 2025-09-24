WhatsApp rolls out in-app message translation feature

WhatsApp has introduced an in-app message translation feature aimed at facilitating cross-language communication.

The feature allows users to long-press a message and tap ‘Translate’ to convert text into their preferred language. It will work across one-on-one chats, group conversations, and Channel updates. Users can also download specific languages for future offline use.

Android users will have the option to enable automatic translation for entire chat threads, ensuring all incoming messages in a conversation are translated.

According to the platform, translations will take place directly on users’ devices to maintain chat privacy.

The platform noted, "Message translations were designed to protect the privacy of your chats. That’s why translations occur on your device where WhatsApp cannot see them."

The rollout begins today for Android and iPhone users, with availability expanding gradually. On Android, the feature will initially support six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. iPhone users will have access to translations in more than 19 languages.

The platform stated that it hopes this feature “helps break down language barriers and allows users to connect more deeply with loved ones and communities around the globe.”