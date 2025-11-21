WhatsApp gets Instagram notes-like feature update

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of an updated version of its ‘About’ feature this week, making it more visible inside the app and adding new ways for users to manage who sees their status and for how long.

The feature, which predates the app’s messaging tools, will now appear at the top of one-on-one chats and on user profiles. It allows people to share short text updates, often with an emoji, to indicate availability or briefly communicate what they want to talk about.

Users can now tap an About status inside a chat to reply directly. The update also adds a timer option; while the note will disappear after 24 hours by default, users can set it to expire sooner or stay active longer through the ‘Set About’ menu in Settings.

Visibility controls let users choose whether their About is shown only to contacts or to a wider audience through privacy settings.

The changes echo Instagram’s Notes feature, though WhatsApp’s version is simpler at launch and does not support looping videos or music integrations.

The rollout begins this week for all mobile users.