WhatsApp’s Telegram-style feature allows users to chat through usernames

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow searching for other users on the app by their username. The feature is reportedly under development for an update of the app on Android devices.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on refining the username feature so that users can look up other people on the app through it. This is similar to a search by username feature on Telegram, this new update could let users communicate with strangers without sharing their phone numbers.

The feature will make communications more private on the platform since users won’t have to share their number to start a new chat on the app. Users can also choose to set up a username, change it, or remove it altogether.

While the platform hasn’t divulged into other details, it will be rolled out in a future update.