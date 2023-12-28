WhatsApp is testing a revamped dark mode and sidebar for Web

WhatsApp is experimenting with an update for its web version, incorporating a darker colour scheme and revamping the sidebar. This potential change aims to alleviate eye strain during app usage and enhance overall aesthetics.

It should be noted that the messaging app is not introducing a dark mode, as it already exists both on the web and in the app. Instead, the Meta-owned service is testing a new colour scheme, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

As of now, this feature is not accessible to users, including beta testers, as it is still in the developmental stage. However, it may soon become available to testers. The proposed colour scheme aims to enhance the visual appeal of the web version, particularly in low-light settings. The transition from #111b20 to #12181c is expected to bring a subtle yet significant change, making the interface more visually pleasing and reducing eye strain.

Presently, the WhatsApp web displays buttons like 'Communities,' 'Status,' 'Channels,' and 'New Chat' at the top left of the window. The redesigned sidebar will relocate these buttons to the left of the browser window, facilitating easy navigation between different tabs.