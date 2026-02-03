WhatsApp tests paid subscription for additional features

WhatsApp is developing an optional premium subscription plan that would offer additional features to users, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The plan was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.4.8, which indicates that access to the subscription may initially be offered through a waitlist.

The proposed subscription would include features such as exclusive sticker packs, additional app themes, the ability to pin more than three chats, customisation of the app icon and a new set of chat notification ringtones.

These features represent an initial offering and the platform may add or adjust features over time as it gathers user feedback. The subscription plan remains under development, and some details could change before a public release.

The premium subscription would be optional, meaning users would not be required to subscribe to continue using WhatsApp’s standard features.

Earlier, Meta was reported to test new paid subscriptions that would offer users access to exclusive features across its apps.

The subscriptions are expected to be introduced in the coming months on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, while the core versions of the apps will remain free. The paid offerings will differ by app and include a range of features that it plans to test through various bundles.