X brings community notes to India ahead of General Election

This update holds significance, especially considering India's upcoming general election scheduled for June, expected to involve numerous contentious debates, with X posts playing a pivotal role in many discussions.

India ranks as the platform's third-largest region by user base, with more than 26 million users regularly utilizing the app for news updates. Moreover, the platform has served as a vital medium for facilitating controversial discussions, prompting the Indian Government to urge the company to prohibit specific users and conversations to uphold order and suppress dissent.