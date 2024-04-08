News

X brings community notes to India ahead of General Election

With over 26 million Indian users on X, the latest update holds notable significance for the country, especially with the forthcoming general elections scheduled for June.

Social Samosa
X (previously known as Twitter) has revealed further expansion of its Community Notes crowd-sourced fact-checking initiative, enabling users in India to now participate by registering to contribute notes within the application. This feature allows users to add context and question misleading information on the social media platform. 

This update holds significance, especially considering India's upcoming general election scheduled for June, expected to involve numerous contentious debates, with X posts playing a pivotal role in many discussions.

India ranks as the platform's third-largest region by user base, with more than 26 million users regularly utilizing the app for news updates. Moreover, the platform has served as a vital medium for facilitating controversial discussions, prompting the Indian Government to urge the company to prohibit specific users and conversations to uphold order and suppress dissent.

