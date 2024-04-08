X brings community notes to India ahead of General Election

X (previously known as Twitter) has revealed further expansion of its Community Notes crowd-sourced fact-checking initiative, enabling users in India to now participate by registering to contribute notes within the application. This feature allows users to add context and question misleading information on the social media platform.
Welcome new contributors in 🇮🇳India 👋— Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) April 4, 2024
Our first contributors are joining today, and we’ll be expanding over time. As always, we’ll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view.
Community Notes now has contributors in 69…