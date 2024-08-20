X continues to display its ads alongside harmful content

A new report indicates that X continues to display ads next to harmful or offensive content, particularly in the context of controversial commentary about the recent race riots in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the report from The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), X has recently shown ads from major brands alongside misinformation concerning the unrest.

According to the CCDH, “Elon Musk’s social media platform X was running ads near posts from five key U.K. accounts pushing lies and hate in the wake of the Southport attack. The CCDH found that these accounts amassed 260 million views in the week following the Southport attack on 29 July, and that X is presenting ads for well-known brands including GlaxoSmithKline, the British Medical Association, Betfred and the International Olympics Committee near their content.”

Additionally, the CCDH also points out that many of the inflammatory profiles discussing the riots are part of X’s Creator Ad Revenue Share Program, meaning X is essentially paying these users to share controversial and divisive content.

The platform has previously dismissed similar CCDH claims, suggesting that its reports distort how X's ad-serving system works and do not reflect actual user experiences. However, even if that were true, the CCDH’s findings indicate that X might still show ads alongside such material, which is causing many advertisers to reduce or stop their spending on the platform.

This new report is unlikely to improve X’s reputation, especially with Elon Musk himself promoting comments from controversial figures.