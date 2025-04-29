X continues to lose EU users, reports 10.5% decline in DSA update

X has experienced a significant decline in its European user base, with a 10.5% drop in users since August 2024, according to its latest report under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The platform lost 11 million users across Europe, with France, Poland, Germany, and Spain seeing the most notable declines.
The largest percentage drops occurred in Lithuania and Luxembourg, where user numbers fell by 25%. Despite this, X still maintains over 500 million monthly active users globally, though these figures contrast with owner Elon Musk’s claim of 600 million users. The platform also saw a dip in the UK, which suggests a broader trend of declining engagement.
These losses highlight challenges for X’s business, particularly in attracting advertising revenue, as a shrinking user base could lead to lower ad spend. While Musk's AI startup, xAI, has provided financial support, the platform’s influence may diminish over time.
Additionally, X has added 211 content moderation staff in Europe, with a focus on improving community management. However, the platform’s ongoing loss of users, especially in key European markets, raises questions about its future growth prospects.