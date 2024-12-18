X expands Grok AI features with citations & image tools

X, formerly Twitter, has announced new updates to its Grok AI chatbot, which is now available free of charge to all users.
Grok, developed by Elon Musk’s xAI initiative, operates under the X Corp. branding but remains a separate entity. The chatbot leverages real-time insights from the platform to power its responses, integrating the social media platform with xAI’s artificial intelligence capabilities.
The updates come as xAI recently secured an additional $6 billion in funding and began constructing a large-scale AI computing cluster in Memphis. These developments underline Musk’s ambition to position Grok as a competitor to other generative AI chatbots, showcasing its capabilities to a broader audience.
The latest updates include improved integration of web and X data, enabling Grok to provide more accurate and contextual answers. The chatbots' responses now feature reference links and citations for added clarity.
Additionally, its image generation model has been enhanced, and a new Grok button has been introduced on posts, allowing users to access more context directly from their feed. The chatbot has also adopted a redesigned logo, moving from a box with a slash through it to a new icon to differentiate its functionality further.
The platform is also testing audio queries for Grok, which would allow users to ask questions vocally. This move aligns Grok with competitors like Meta AI, which already supports voice queries through Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
Musk’s broader goal appears to be positioning Grok and xAI against OpenAI, the organisation he co-founded in 2015 but left after disagreements over control. Musk initially pledged $100 million to OpenAI but withdrew partially when the organisation transitioned to a for-profit model. In response, Musk launched xAI with the aim of surpassing OpenAI’s capabilities. The initiative ties into his broader vision for AI development, including Tesla’s pursuit of fully autonomous driving technology.
While Grok showcases xAI’s progress, questions remain about the practical value of AI chatbots within the social media space. Critics argue that such tools offer limited enhancement to user experience, and it is unclear how many of its users will actively adopt the feature.