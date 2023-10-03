X experiments with live video game streaming

Elon Musk's 'everything app X', is now looking at expanding into the gaming industry with a Twitch-like video game streaming feature. The platform recently introduced a new feature that lets users broadcast live videos on the platform.

Sharing a post on X, Elon Musk's alleged gaming handle -- Gamer shared an hour-long Blizzard's Diablo PvP arena gameplay episode. The post read, 'Just a quick test of X video game streaming'.

Just a quick test of X video game streaming https://t.co/5NCsDczpT4 — Gamer (@cyb3rgam3r420) October 2, 2023

In the video, Musk revealed that it’s not yet optimal to add the Game streaming option to the platform and that X needs to make the process smoother to use. He also added that users can’t change video quality as of yet. In a report shared by X last year, India ranked 8th among the countries that tweet the most about gaming.

X shared a tutorial on the steps involved in broadcasting the streaming.

X has added multiple features, since the rebranding - adding an ad revenue-sharing program, facilitating journalism on the app, and adding Community Notes on images and videos.