X introduces free blue checks for influential users

X is now granting complimentary blue checks to users with over 2,500 verified followers, who are subscribers to X Premium. While prominent posters are receiving blue checks, not everyone is pleased. Users are hurriedly posting to clarify that they did not purchase their blue checks but rather had them bestowed upon them, Techcrunch reported.

Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

In the past, Twitter's blue check symbolized influence. However, with the advent of paid blue checks, its meaning has shifted. In 2022, blue checks helped verify the authenticity of public figures on the platform, aiding in combating misinformation. Now, acquiring a blue check may indicate various motives, including a desire for importance, access to premium features, protection against impersonation, or association with cryptocurrency spam bots.

Despite this, the true purpose of the blue check, as envisioned by Elon Musk, seems to be undergoing a revival. Nevertheless, distinguishing between a genuine blue check and an impostor remains a challenge.