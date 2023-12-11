Advertisment
X’s Grok completes rollout in the US, eyes global expansion

Musk announced the completion of Grok's rollout to all U.S. Premium+ subscribers. Currently, Grok is part of X's Premium+ subscription, priced at $16 per month, significantly more expensive than the Basic ($3/mo) and Premium ($8/mo) options.

Social Samosa
Dec 11, 2023 14:38 IST
Grok completes US rollout

X has announed the completion of Grok's rollout to all U.S. Premium+ subscribers. Launched in late November, grok is a X's xAI startup, exclusively for Premium+ subscribers on X's platform. Along with the completions announcement, Musk also cautioned that the beta phase might encounter numerous issues but assured continuous improvement. Musk provided a timeframe for Grok's expansion beyond the U.S., stating that English language users subscribing to Premium+ would gain access to Grok in about a week. Japanese users, who are also X's second-largest user base. X aims at introducing Grok in all languages by early 2024.

 

The success of Grok in driving subscription revenue for X remains uncertain. Currently, Grok is part of X's top-tier subscription, Premium+, priced at $16 per month, significantly more expensive than the Basic ($3/mo) and Premium ($8/mo) options.

The Premium+ subscription offers additional features to enhance its appeal, including ad-free experiences in the For You and Following timelines on X. Premium+ users also enjoy boosted replies, along with all the features of Premium, such as ads revenue sharing for creators, ID verification, a verified checkmark, and access to Media Studio.

