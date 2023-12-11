X’s Grok completes rollout in the US, eyes global expansion

X has announed the completion of Grok's rollout to all U.S. Premium+ subscribers. Launched in late November, grok is a X's xAI startup, exclusively for Premium+ subscribers on X's platform. Along with the completions announcement, Musk also cautioned that the beta phase might encounter numerous issues but assured continuous improvement. Musk provided a timeframe for Grok's expansion beyond the U.S., stating that English language users subscribing to Premium+ would gain access to Grok in about a week. Japanese users, who are also X's second-largest user base. X aims at introducing Grok in all languages by early 2024.

Grok AI (beta) is now rolled out to all 𝕏 Premium+ subscribers in the US.



There will be many issues at first, but expect rapid improvement almost every day. Your feedback is much appreciated.



Will expand to all English language users in about a week or so. Japanese is next… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2023

The success of Grok in driving subscription revenue for X remains uncertain. Currently, Grok is part of X's top-tier subscription, Premium+, priced at $16 per month, significantly more expensive than the Basic ($3/mo) and Premium ($8/mo) options.

The Premium+ subscription offers additional features to enhance its appeal, including ad-free experiences in the For You and Following timelines on X. Premium+ users also enjoy boosted replies, along with all the features of Premium, such as ads revenue sharing for creators, ID verification, a verified checkmark, and access to Media Studio.