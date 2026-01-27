X tests paid promotion tags for creators within feed

X is testing a new in-stream paid partnership tag that would allow creators to label sponsored content more clearly within posts, as per a media report.
The feature was identified by app researcher Nima Owji, who shared screenshots indicating that the platform is developing new content tags designed to flag paid partnerships directly in the feed. The tool would allow creators to mark sponsored posts without relying solely on manual disclosures.
Currently, X requires creators to disclose paid partnerships using clear language such as ‘Ad’ or ‘Promoted Content.’ The platform’s rules state that paid partnership posts published organically must clearly indicate their commercial nature. In practice, many creators do this by adding hashtags such as #ad.
The proposed tag would simplify that process and could align the platform more closely with disclosure practices used by other social media platforms. At this stage, the tag does not appear to include performance analytics or reporting tools for brands.
While the update would be a relatively small change, it could improve transparency around sponsored content and make paid promotions easier to manage for creators.
If implemented, the paid partnership tag would be part of X’s broader effort to support creator monetisation while standardising how commercial content is disclosed on the platform.