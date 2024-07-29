Advertisment
News

Elon Musk's X sees revenue decline despite claims of record usage

It has been reported that X CEO Linda Yaccarino is struggling to attract advertisers back to the platform. Internal documents show that X earned $114 million in U.S. revenue in Q2, a 25% decrease from Q1 and a 53% decline from the previous year.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
dece

Despite the claims of rising popularity and 'record high' usage from X's owner and CEO, the transition to X has not been financially successful and may jeopardize Elon Musk's social media venture.

The New York Times reported that X CEO Linda Yaccarino is struggling to attract advertisers back to the platform. Internal documents show that X earned $114 million in U.S. revenue in Q2, a 25% decrease from Q1 and a 53% decline from the previous year. The company aims for $190 million in U.S. revenue in Q3, supported by ads related to the Olympics, football, and political campaigns. However, this would still be 25% less than last year's earnings.

In 2022, Twitter generated $4.4 billion in revenue, primarily through advertising. In 2023, under Musk, revenue dropped to about $3.4 billion, with a significant decline in ad revenue. Although X has cut costs by laying off 80% of its staff, it also bears a substantial debt burden from the $44 billion acquisition, adding approximately $1.2 billion in annual debt servicing costs.

Therefore, X remains in a precarious financial situation. Historically, U.S. users have contributed around 50% of X's revenue. Assuming this holds, X's total revenue in Q2 would be around $230 million. This marks a 25% decline from Q1's estimated $287 million, totaling $517 million for the first half of 2024. Including additional revenue from subscriptions, X is on track for about $600 million in H1, projecting around $1.2 billion for the year.

Even with potential boosts from Olympic campaigns, X might struggle to reach 50% of its 2023 revenue, barely covering debt costs. Musk's commitment to free speech could result in significant financial losses for the company.

Another factor is xAI, which recently secured $6 billion in funding, with potential investments from Tesla. This could provide up to $11 billion for X and xAI, though it's uncertain if this funding could directly support X. However, this would be a short-term fix, not a sustainable solution.

Musk may find ways to keep X afloat, possibly by leveraging xAI, but the platform's path to profitability remains unclear. Without convincing advertisers to return or increasing subscription uptake, X's future is uncertain.

xAI advertisers Linda Yaccarino financial losses Internal documents Revenue elon musk