X to roll out advanced analytics for its premium subscribers

X has launched its revamped Audience Insights tab for X Premium users, featuring a variety of new elements, including details on your audience's age, gender, and country of origin, among other metrics.
Additionally, X has introduced new analytics features and revamped the chart formats, making it easier to utilise the data by extracting relevant insights.
X News Daily also shared a video showcasing X’s updated analytics tools back in June.
In addition to demographic information, there are also insights into when your audience is most active, allowing you to better plan your posting schedule.
While many of these insights have been accessible through third-party apps for a while, X is taking steps to develop its own official data tools to aid in strategic planning.