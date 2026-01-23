X introduces Starterpacks to help new users find accounts to follow

X has introduced a discovery feature called ‘Starterpacks,’ aimed at helping new users find accounts to follow based on their interests.

The feature follows a format first popularised by rival platform Bluesky in 2024. Starter packs are curated lists of accounts grouped by topic or niche, designed to make it easier for users to build a relevant feed when they join a platform.

X’s version, branded as ‘Starterpacks,’ compiles accounts across different interests and countries. The platform says the tool is intended to help users discover both well-known and lesser-known accounts.

Nikita Bier, Head of Product, X, said in a post, “Over the last few months, we scoured the world for the top posters in every niche & country. We’ve compiled them into a new tool called Starterpacks to help new users find the best accounts - big or small - for their interests.”

The rollout comes as the platform aims to focus on improving onboarding and discovery for new users, an issue that has long affected social media platforms. Earlier versions of the platform acknowledged that user growth was partly limited by how difficult it could be for newcomers to understand the app and find relevant content.

The launch also follows recent anti-spam measures on X, even as some categories included in Starterpacks, such as meme-related communities, have previously been affected by moderation efforts.

Bier said the Starterpacks feature will roll out “in the coming weeks.”