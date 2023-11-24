X to show headlines on preview links again

X owner Elon Musk says that the platform will show headlines on preview cards with URLs again. Musk has previously removed headlines from being visible to change the 'aesthetics' of the platform. Because of this, they had to click on the URL to read the title or the headline.
In an upcoming update, the platform will overlay the title in the upper portion of the image of a URL Card. Musk didn’t mention any specific timeline for rollout or give an example of what might the card look like.
In an upcoming release, 𝕏 will overlay title in the upper potion of the image of a URL card— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2023
The headlines were removed to ensure users would spend longer time on X and to facilitate publishers to post long-form content, according to Musk. The platform encouraged news agencies to post long-form content by offering them the chance to be a part of the ad revenue-sharing program.
This latest development might make it easier for publications since they won't have to work on custom formats.