X removes headlines from link previews to encourage long-form content

X officially cuts out headlines from link previews. The preview will show an image with the domain name of the link on the bottom left. Elon Musk had previously hinted at making the change to improve the 'aesthetics' of the platform.

This move is aimed at making sure that users spend more time on the platform. Musk has stated that the platform’s algorithm is designed to make people spend more time working on long-form content directly on the app.

Interesting.



Our algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away.



Best thing is to post content in long form on this platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2023

Musk wants news agencies to post long-form content including news. This is in line with his previous move when he offered news agencies and journalists ads revenue share if they collaborate and post on the platform. X's ads revenue sharing was introduced to creators on the platform back in July 2023.