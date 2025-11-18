X developing tools to reveal VPN use and track profile history

Elon Musk's X is reportedly preparing to introduce new transparency features that will display additional information on user profiles, a move that could make it easier to identify troll accounts and coordinated influence operations on the platform.
The platform plans to show when an account was created, the creator’s location, and any username changes over time. Users will be able to access this information by tapping a new ‘About this profile’ section. The details will not appear directly in the feed but will be available for anyone to review, the report noted.
The platform is also reportedly working on an indicator that will show whether an account is using a VPN to hide its real location. These features are expected to roll out soon.
The updates come amid growing concern about foreign influence campaigns on social media. Microsoft has previously identified large-scale activity from China targeting U.S. platforms, while Google has reportedly removed more than 10,000 YouTube channels this year linked to operations attributed to Chinese state actors, as well as hundreds connected to Russia.
Reports note that reduced moderation measures on X may have made the platform more vulnerable to such campaigns, increasing the need for tools that provide clarity about who is behind certain posts.
The ‘About this profile’ section is expected to launch on X in the near future.