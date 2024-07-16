X hits new peak in user engagement

Over the weekend, X experienced significant activity following an attempted assassination targeting former President Donald Trump, sparking extensive discussions within the platform.

Today, X's owner Elon Musk announced that the platform has achieved a new 'record high' in usage.

𝕏 usage hit another all-time high yesterday with 417 billion user-seconds globally!



In the US, user-seconds reached 93B, 23% higher than the previous record of 76B.



In a single day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2024

X recorded a total of '417 billion user-seconds globally' in a single day, translating to an average of 27.8 minutes per user among its 250 million daily active users.

In March, the social media platform claimed that users were spending an average of 30 minutes per day on the platform.

You’re absolutely right @XNews. 250 million people use X every day. 550 million people visit the global town square every month.



On average, users spend 30 minutes a day on X. https://t.co/RoEX4RzIxL pic.twitter.com/L9mkoWll44 — Data (@XData) March 18, 2024