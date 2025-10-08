X renames verified organisations to X Premium Business

Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter) has renamed its Verified Organisations program to ‘X Premium Business’, reflecting the broader range of tools now available for companies using the platform.

Announcing the update, the platform in a post stated, “We're now X Premium Business! (Formerly Verified Organisations).” It added, “Unlock powerful tools to boost your brand, increase revenue, and grow your team. Gain credibility and understand your audience with real-time insights.”

We're now X Premium Business! (Formerly Verified Organizations)



Unlock powerful tools to boost your brand, increase revenue, and grow your team. Gain credibility and understand your audience with real-time insights.



Learn more & apply at: https://t.co/1F82LokNfQpic.twitter.com/LQOxZwe3Eg — Premium Business (@PremiumBusiness) October 7, 2025

The platform said the new name highlights its expanded features aimed at helping businesses scale operations more efficiently. Alongside the change, governments and multilateral organisations will now have access to a separate version called Premium Organisations.

According to the platform, Premium Business offers several tools designed to enhance visibility and engagement, including:

A gold checkmark and affiliate tagging for credibility and discovery.

Radar, a feature providing real-time insights into conversations and sentiment around a brand.

Job promotion tools to help companies recruit talent.

Access to priority handles through an exclusive marketplace.

Additional features such as VIP support, SuperGrok, and Impersonation Defense.

Businesses can choose from three subscription tiers: Basic, Full Access, and Enterprise, each offering varying levels of tools, support, and customization.

For a limited period, the platform said subscribers will receive advertising credits equal to the subscription cost, effectively making Premium Business ‘a zero-net-cost investment for advertisers heading into Q4.’

The company said it remains committed to ‘empowering businesses and government entities on X with innovative solutions to achieve their goals.’