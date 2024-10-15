YouTube expands AI audio generation tool to all U.S. creators

YouTube has expanded access to its ‘Dream Track’ audio generation tool to all creators in the U.S. Dream Track, introduced in 2023, enables users to generate short, AI-powered instrumental audio clips based on text prompts. Initially offered to a select group of creators, the tool is built on Google DeepMind’s Lyrical music model and allows for the creation of unique, royalty-free soundtracks up to 30 seconds long, particularly useful for YouTube Shorts.

The tool’s wider release, announced by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, includes features that allow for longer audio clips via the YouTube Create app. However, restrictions remain, users cannot generate vocals, limiting the scope of content creation. Despite these limitations, Dream Track offers creators the chance to develop personalised audio that enhances the mood and presentation of their videos.

Great news! U.S. creators can now generate instrumental soundtracks for Shorts (and long-form vids on the YouTube Create app) using Dream Track. Learn more from @youtubecreators… https://t.co/MYDthxqJWm — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) October 14, 2024

The initial project involved collaborations with popular artists, with the goal of fostering deeper connections between artists, creators, and their audiences. While this focus seems to have shifted towards simpler jingle creation, the tool’s potential for future development remains promising.

This expansion signals a broader push towards AI-driven audio creation, and while the current offering is limited, it could pave the way for more advanced features in the future. For now, Dream Track provides an accessible way for creators to experiment with custom audio content for their videos.