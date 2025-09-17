YouTube introduces AI-powered editing tool for Shorts and Create app

YouTube announced a new feature, ‘Edit with AI,’ at its Made on YouTube event, aimed at simplifying video creation.

The tool automatically compiles raw footage into a draft by identifying key moments, arranging clips, and adding music, transitions, and a voiceover in English or Hindi.

The feature is currently being tested on Shorts and the YouTube Create app, with plans to expand in India and select markets in the coming weeks.

The platform noted that all AI-generated edits will carry SynthID watermarks and content labels to indicate AI involvement. The platform had earlier announced a series of updates, focusing on moderation, creative tools, and brand collaborations.

One of the key changes in YouTube Studio is the ability for creators to select all comments on a video at once and take bulk actions such as removing or reporting them. Previously, creators could only act on a limited number of comments simultaneously.

It is also expanding access to Effect Maker, a desktop-only tool that lets eligible creators design and publish effects for YouTube Shorts. The feature is currently available in more than 85 regions to users with access to advanced features. The platform noted that generative AI-powered effect creation tools are being tested with a small group of creators and are expected to be expanded upon later this year.