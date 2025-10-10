YouTube to allow some banned creators to return

YouTube has announced that it will allow some previously banned creators to return to the platform under a new pilot program, marking a major shift in its long-standing policy of lifetime terminations.

The company said that starting today, eligible creators whose channels were terminated will have the option to request a new channel. “We know many terminated creators deserve a second chance, YouTube has evolved and changed over the past 20 years, and we’ve had our share of second chances to get things right with our community too,” the company said in a blog post.

The new policy comes as the company acknowledges growing concerns from creators over the lack of avenues for reinstatement. Until now, terminated creators could only appeal the decision, and most appeals were upheld.

Under the pilot, creators can apply to start a new channel one year after their termination. However, not all terminations will qualify. Channels banned for severe or repeated violations, copyright infringement, or those breaching creator responsibility policies will remain ineligible.

“This is a fresh start on YouTube,” the company said, adding that creators approved to return will not regain their old subscribers or content but may re-upload videos that comply with Community Guidelines.

Over the next few weeks, eligible users logging into YouTube Studio will see the option to request a new channel. Those approved can later apply for the YouTube Partner Program once they meet the required criteria.

YouTube noted that its Community Guidelines and other policies will continue to apply to ensure a “responsible business that viewers, creators, and advertisers rely on.”

The platform currently has over 3 million channels in the YouTube Partner Program and says it has paid out over $100 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the past four years.